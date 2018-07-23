Thomas Siegel

Thomas William Siegel, age 46, of Rineyville, Kentucky, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at his home.

Funeral services for Thomas W. Siegel are 11 a.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Upper Sandusky, where military graveside rites will be conducted. Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home where a scripture service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Adaptive Sports Program and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!