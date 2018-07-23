Home Obituaries Thomas Siegel

Posted on July 23, 2018
Thomas Siegel, age 46
Rineyville, Kentucky

Thomas William Siegel, age 46, of Rineyville, Kentucky, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at his home.

Funeral services for Thomas W. Siegel are 11 a.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Upper Sandusky, where military graveside rites will be conducted. Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home where a scripture service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Adaptive Sports Program and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

