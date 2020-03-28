Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Terry Lee Barney, age 63 of Benton, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services for Terry Lee Barney will be private with burial taking place at Nevada Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

