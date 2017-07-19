Janet Sue Hinkle, age 75, of Upper Sandusky, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 9:16 p.m. at the Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green.

Visitations for Janet Sue Hinkle will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky.

Private graveside services will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Food Pantry at Open Door, or the Kidney Foundation and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

