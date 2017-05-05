Home Obituaries Stephan Dunlap

SYCAMORE — Stephan A. Dunlap of Sycamore died at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at home. He was 68.

A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Rick Dawson officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or Sycamore American Legion Ballfield in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, PO Box 350, Sycamore OH 44882.

