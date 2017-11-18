Stanley Hunter

MOUNT VERNON — Stanley Joseph Hunter, age 84, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at his home with family at his side.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at Mount Vernon Nazarene Chapel on the university campus at 800 Martinsburg Road, Mount Vernon. The family would like to invite guests to share lunch with them immediately afterward at the same location.

The family asks that no flowers be sent. Memorial offerings may be made to SmallChange4BigChange, a small village ministry in Guatemala, and mailed to Vineyard Church, 806 Harcourt Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. Envelopes will be available at the service.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is handling arrangements.

