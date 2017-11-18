Home Obituaries Stanley Hunter

Stanley Hunter

Posted on November 18, 2017
0
0
77
Stanley Hunter
Stanley Hunter
age 84

MOUNT VERNON — Stanley Joseph Hunter, age 84, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at his home with family at his side.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at Mount Vernon Nazarene Chapel on the university campus at 800 Martinsburg Road, Mount Vernon. The family would like to invite guests to share lunch with them immediately afterward at the same location.

The family asks that no flowers be sent. Memorial offerings may be made to SmallChange4BigChange, a small village ministry in Guatemala, and mailed to Vineyard Church, 806 Harcourt Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. Envelopes will be available at the service.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is handling arrangements.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • George D. Lasley

    George D. Lasley

    CAREY — George D. Lasley, 86, of Findlay, died at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at The …
    November 17, 2017
    2 min read

  • Freda G. Quinn

    Freda G. Quinn of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Tunnelton, West Virginia, died at her son…
    November 17, 2017
    1 min read
  • Adeline Angeline Ouellette Winterfeld

    Adeline Angeline Ouellette Winterfeld

    Adeline Angeline Ouellette Winterfeld was born March 29, 1923, in Prince Rupert, British C…
    November 16, 2017
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply