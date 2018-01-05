Sandra “Sandy” K. Austin, age 76, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at her home.

Honoring her wishes, no public services will be held.

Burial will take place at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!