BUCYRUS — Ruth Marie Rall of Bucyrus died Friday, May 19, 2017 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. She was 86.

A private family prayer service was Tuesday at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home, Bucyrus. Burial was at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Bible School through Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left at munzpirnstill.com.

