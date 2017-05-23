Home Obituaries Ruth Rall

Posted on May 23, 2017
Ruth Rall
age 86, Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — Ruth Marie Rall of Bucyrus died Friday, May 19, 2017 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. She was 86.

A private family prayer service was Tuesday at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home, Bucyrus. Burial was at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Bible School through Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left at munzpirnstill.com.

