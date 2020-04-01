Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















TIFFIN — Rosetta E. Strausbaugh, 85, of Tiffin, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

A private family graveside service for Rosetta will be held at the St. Joseph Catholic cemetery in Tiffin. A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Rosetta at the St. Joseph Catholic Church at a later date. Engle-Shook Funeral Home and Crematory, in Tiffin, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.

