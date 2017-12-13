Ronald Babcock

SYCMOARE — Ronald E. Babcock, age 84, formerly of 300 S. Pemberton St., Sycamore, died at 1:19 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at Brookdale Senior Living, Findlay.

A memorial service for Ron will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before the memorial service at the funeral home. The Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 will conduct a military service at the funeral home following the memorial service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 or the Sycamore American Legion Ballfield in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

