HARLINGEN, Texas — Roger Russell Kemerley, of Harlingen, Texas, and formerly of Carey, Ohio, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. He was 83.

Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. His ashes will be placed beside his wife’s at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

