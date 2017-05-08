Robert Wedge

CAREY — Robert Lee “Bob” Wedge of Carey died at 10:34 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Wyandot Memorial Hospital emergency room, Upper Sandusky. He was 86.

A Mass of Christian burial is at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, with the Rev. Vince Petersen, OFM Conv., officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey, with military graveside rites conducted by the Carey Honor Guard. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, where a Rosary service begins at 7:45 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey OH 43316.

