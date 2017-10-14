Robert Peter Lee, age 70, of Upper Sandusky, died surrounded by family on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 at Mount Carmel-St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville.

A funeral service for Robert Peter Lee will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Lutheran Church with the Rev. Kathleen Shuck officiating. Burial will be at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitations will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and also for one hour before service time at the church Wednesday.

Memorial donations can be made to United Church Homes (Fairhaven Community), First Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky or the charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

