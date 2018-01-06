Robert Milum

Robert Lee Milum, of Findlay, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Blanchard Valley Hospital. He was 56.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Richard Hiltibran officiating at Powell Cemetery, Findlay. Visitation is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert L. Milum memorial fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

