Robert “Bob” L. Evans age 76 of Upper Sandusky, died at his home on Jan. 5, 2019, surrounded by his family.

A memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday and will be given by Jim Roszman at the Upper Sandusky Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 10819 Ohio 53 W.

In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc. or Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!