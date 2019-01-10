Home Obituaries Robert “Bob” L. Evans

Posted on January 10, 2019
Robert “Bob” L. Evans age 76 of Upper Sandusky, died at his home on Jan. 5, 2019, surrounded by his family.

A memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday and will be given by Jim Roszman at the Upper Sandusky Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 10819 Ohio 53 W.

In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc. or Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

