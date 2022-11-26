Richard Abbott

Richard E. Abbott, age 95, of Brevard, North Carolina, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Brevard.

Services for Richard E. Abbott are 11 a.m. Monday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery, where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard. Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, with a Masonic service to be conducted at 3:45 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging or Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

