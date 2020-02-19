Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — Rebecca Sue Ray, 65, of Bucyrus, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital following a brief battle with cancer.

She was born May 2, 1954, in Bucyrus, to the late Robert F. and Reba E. “Betty” (Harris) Johnson and was a 1972 graduate of Wynford High School.

She will be deeply missed by Jack, her husband of 42 years; a son, Kevin Ray; stepchildren, Timothy (Shannon) Ray and Annette (Matt) Grafmiller; grandchildren, Chase (Kaylee) Ray, Codie Ray, Bailey Ray and Abby Grafmiller; two great-grandchildren, Adrianna and Havana; siblings, Marian Johnson and Richard Johnson; a sister-in-law, Sue (Gene) Ballard; a brother-in-law, Ronnie (Suzann) Ray; her aunt, Lucile McBride; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bobby Ray and his wife, Sharon.

Becky worked a short time at Vasil’s before taking a job at GE. This is where she met Jack Ray, and Feb. 4, 1978, they were married. While at GE, Becky was highly respected and committed to anything she put her mind to. She made the company a better place and retired following 38 years of employment.

Becky was a longtime member of the former Epworth UMC, singing in both the Chancel and Wesley Choirs. She assisted with meals and other tasks helpful to the church.

Becky had a big heart for cats and did her part to care for more than the typical human being might dare. Becky not only had compassion for cats; she loved helping her fellow man. She often sponsored kids at Christmas and once picked up 75 blankets from Walmart, simply giving them to others in need.

At a young age, she was taught to cook and bake by her parents. With these skills, as well as researching online recipes, cookbooks or exchanging recipes with family, she created some masterpiece meals and sweets when family gathered for picnics and holidays. Sugar cookies were always a family favorite.

She and Jack did a lot of shopping, with Walmart being their most traveled destination. They enjoyed trips to Niagara Falls, Amish Country, visits to antique malls and spent many years attending the Wyandot County Fair.

Becky was a collector of owls, Barbie dolls and Fenton glass. When not on the go, she liked to relax in front of the TV, watching the Andy Griffin Show or MASH and even watched NASCAR with Jack.

Her family will receive friends from 11-12:55 p.m. Friday at Wise Funeral Service, where her funeral will begin that day at 1 p.m. with Pastor Becky Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Contributions may be made payable to Jack Ray, who will distribute them among various organizations and these donations will be accepted through the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.