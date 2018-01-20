Raymond Luhring

SYCAMORE — Raymond D. Luhring, age 83, of 7731 S. Ohio 67, Sycamore, died at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Ray will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Melmore UMC with Pastor Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Rock Creek Cemetery, Seneca County. Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Melmore UMC or the Seneca County Junior Fair Foundation in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!