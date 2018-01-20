Home Obituaries Raymond Luhring

Posted on January 20, 2018
Ray Luhring
age 83, Sycamore

SYCAMORE — Raymond D. Luhring, age 83, of 7731 S. Ohio 67, Sycamore, died at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Ray will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Melmore UMC with Pastor Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Rock Creek Cemetery, Seneca County. Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Melmore UMC or the Seneca County Junior Fair Foundation in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

