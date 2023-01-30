Raymond H. “PeeWee” England, age 77, of Nevada, passed away suddenly Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at this home.

A memorial service for Raymond England is 3 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Friday, two hours before service time at the funeral home. The family suggests casual attire for the day.

Memorials may be made to the Volunteers of America Veteran Services and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!