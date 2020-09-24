Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Phyllis Jean Hickle, of Carey, died at 4:01 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky. She was 74.

Friends will be received from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Cynthia Morrison officiating.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!