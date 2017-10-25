Paul Michael Rall, 85, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 in Maryland surrounded by family.

Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. Friday at Borgwardt Funeral Home, Beltsville, Maryland. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Hugh’s Catholic Church, Greenbelt. Interment immediately will follow after mass at the Greenbelt Cemetery. Those attending services are encouraged to wear something red in honor of Paul’s signature red Mustangs.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seasons Hospice at seasonsfoundation.org/donate or to The St. Hugh’s Knights of Columbus, 135 Crescent Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!