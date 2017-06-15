Home Obituaries Paul Frederick Gottfried

Paul Frederick Gottfried

Posted on June 15, 2017
Paul Fredrick Gottfried, 85 of Johnstown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday morning June 7 at his home.

The family would like to thank Hospice for all their care. There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family.

