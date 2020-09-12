Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Patricia Kay Packer, age 71, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:02 a.m. at her home Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Patricia Kay Packer is 11 a.m. Monday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. and Deacon Kevin Winterstellar. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for Patricia is 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Due to COVID-19, face coverings will be required to attend services at the funeral home and the church.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Peter’s Catholic School or to Hospice of Wyandot County and may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!