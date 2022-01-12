Obit Trenton Oelberg

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Trenton Oelberg

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Trenton Philip Oelberg, age 80, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, passed away Dec. 19, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 22 at Celebration Church in Blountville, Tennessee, with a visitation with the family beginning at 10 a.m. Trent’s family welcomes the sharing of memories by visiting the East Tennessee Funeral Home’s memorial website at www.easttnfuneral.com

Trent was born on June 2, 1941, and grew up in Kirby, and later Upper Sandusky.

