Obit Ronald Stuckey

SYCAMORE — Ronald Lewis Stuckey, Ph.D., died Jan. 11, 2022, at The Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin.

Dr. Stuckey’s funeral is 1 p.m. Monday at St. John’s Baseline United Church of Christ with Pastor Mike Ebersole officiating. Burial will follow at Rock Creek Cemetery, Seneca County. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made by check payable to Ohio State University to either the Franz Theodore Stone Laboratory Student Scholarship Endowment Fund, c/o Dr. Christopher Winslow, 1314 Kinnear Road, Columbus, OH 43212, or the Ohio State University Herbarium, c/o Dr. John Freudenstein, Museum of Biological Diversity, 1315 Kinnear Road, Columbus, OH 43212.

