Obit Robert Spiegel

WORTHINGTON — Robert Jonas Spiegel, of Worthington, passed away July 25, 2021, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital Hospice Ward in Columbus. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Columbus, with the Rev. Mark Nodo officiating. Burial will be at Flint Cemetery in Worthington. Arrangements are by Rutherford-Corbin in Worthington. Memorials may be given to The Council for a Livable World.