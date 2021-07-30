Obit Robert Spiegel

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















WORTHINGTON — Robert Jonas Spiegel, of Worthington, passed away July 25, 2021, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital Hospice Ward in Columbus.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Columbus, with the Rev. Mark Nodo officiating. Burial will be at Flint Cemetery in Worthington.

Arrangements are by Rutherford-Corbin in Worthington.

Memorials may be given to The Council for a Livable World.

