Obit Pat Bardon

Pat Bardon

Patsy J. Bardon, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully at 1:22 a.m. Saturday Nov. 20, 2021, surrounded by family at the Ohio State East Hospital, Columbus.

The funeral service for Pat Bardon is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with her grandson, Pastor Jordan Byrd officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday before the funeral service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Star Players, Inc., to support the local community Star Theatre, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

