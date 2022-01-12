Home Obituaries Obit Pamela Varney

Obit Pamela Varney

Posted on January 12, 2022
Pamela Varney

Pamela Sue Varney, age 57, of Marion, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her home in Marion.

Memorial services for Pamela Sue Varney will be held at a later date. 

Memorials may be made to the family in care of Lucas-Batton Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Memorials may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

