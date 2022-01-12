Obit Pamela Varney

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Pamela Varney

Pamela Sue Varney, age 57, of Marion, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her home in Marion.

Memorial services for Pamela Sue Varney will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of Lucas-Batton Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Memorials may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!