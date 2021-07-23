Obit Norman Folk

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Rev. Norman “Norm” E. Folk

The Rev. Norman “Norm” E. Folk, age 96, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

A memorial service for Norman Folk is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Chaplain Steve Sturgeon. Burial will take place at Old Mission Cemetery with military honors by the Wyandot County Color Guard. Visitations are 1-2 p.m. Wednesday before the service.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Wyandot County Council on Aging and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at lucasbatton.com.

