Obit Michael Stansbery

Michael Stansbery

KENTON — Funeral services for Michael Stansbery are 1 p.m. Thursday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit two hours before the services at the funeral home.

Michael died on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at his residence.

Memorial donations may be made to the family for future care of his children.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

