Obit Curtiss Scalf

Curtiss Scalf

CAREY — Curtiss D. “Curt” Scalf, age 70, of Lima and formerly of Carey, died on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Lima Memorial Hospital following five years of declining health. He was a fighter, beating lung cancer twice, but it all took too much of a toll on his body.

His family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. Services honoring his life are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christ Lutheran Church, 116 W. Findlay St., Carey, with the Rev. William Schultz officiating. Burial with military honors conducted by the Carey Honor Guard will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or the Wyandot County Humane Society, and they may be sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home of Carey is honored to serve Curt's family

