Obit Charles Tackett Sr.

CAREY — Charles W. Tackett Sr., of Carey, died at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay with family by his side. He was 75.

The family will be receiving friends from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Sid Ramey officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.

