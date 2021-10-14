Obit Charles Gretzinger

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Charles E. Gretzinger, age 80, of Upper Sandusky, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side following an extended illness.

His family will greet friends from 9–10 a.m. Monday at the Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. Services honoring his life will follow there at 10 a.m., with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon and Deacon Wes Ziegler officiating. Burial will follow in Old Mission Cemetery in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sons of the American Legion in Carey, and may be sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Charles’s family. Condolences may be expressed to them by visiting StombaughBatton.com

