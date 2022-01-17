Obit Arden Heckathorn

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Arden Heckathorn

Arden L. Heckathorn, age 73, of Upper Sandusky, passed at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation on Friday Jan. 7, 2022.

He was born May 22, 1948, in Kenton, to John J. and Helen M. (Naus) Heckathorn. He married Joanne (Alter) on Sept. 30, 1972, and she preceded him in death on March 5, 2021.

Surviving are two daughters, Dawn (Andrew) Voorheis, of Upper Sandusky; and Tracy (Steven) Schreck, of Forest; grandchildren Jonah, Jakob, Benjamin, Lauren and Nicholas; brother Dal (Darlene) Heckathorn, of Forest; and sister Mary (Mark) Rossel, of Upper Sandusky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Edwin Heckathorn.

Arden was a 1966 Upper Sandusky High School graduate and received his BA in education from the University of Findlay. He worked for U-Brand Inc. for many years. Arden started Diamond Door in Upper Sandusky where he helped manufacture freight roll-up doors. He retired from Menards in 2008.

Arden was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as an usher. He is a former member of the Upper Sandusky Rotary Club and formerly served on the Angeline Board of Education.

In his younger years, he enjoyed playing golf and baseball. Arden was an avid OSU Buckeyes and Minnesota Vikings fan. Arden loved attending his grandchildren’s events and spending time with them. He was always an anchor of love, source of strength, and a well of wisdom.

A memorial service is noon Friday with the Rev. Kenneth Wessler officiating at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until noon Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center or the Wyandot Memorial Hospital Hospice and Home Health Foundation.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute, send a condolence or share a memory.

(Pd.011722)