Norman Risner, 68, of Carey, died at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 in the Fostoria Hospital emergency room.

Friends and family will be received from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with military rites to follow, conducted by the Carey Honor Guard. Burial will be at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to OLC School or the Dorcas Carey Public Library in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent to StombaughBatton.com.

