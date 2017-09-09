Norman Musgrave

FOREST — Norman Eugene “Pete” Musgrave, age 79, of Forest, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 at his residence. He was born January 1, 1938 to the late Elmer and Ruth (Parsell) Musgrave. He married Shirley Musgrave on August 2, 1958 in Forest United Methodist Church, and she survives in Forest.

A funeral service will be held Monday, September 11, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. in the Clark Shields Funeral Home, with Pastor Brian Arnold and Pastor Denny Livingston officiating. Interment will follow at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery, Wharton. Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Clark Shields Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to Forest United Methodist Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a story.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!