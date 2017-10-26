Home Obituaries Newt Oliver

Newt Oliver

Posted on October 26, 2017
SPRINGFIELD — John N. “Newt” Oliver Sr. died Oct. 15, 2017 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus after a brief illness. He was 93.

Funeral services were held in Springfield.

Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.

