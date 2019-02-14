Naomi M. Reid, of Harpster, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

Public visitations are from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services will be officiated by Soo-Hea Park and will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harpster United Methodist Church, Hospice of Wyandot County or Wyandot Memorial Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

