CAREY — Nancy L. Todd, 77, of Carey, died at 5:02 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her residence. She was 77.

A private graveside service will be in Spring Grove Cemetery with the Rev. William Schultz officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice volunteers and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, Ohio 43316-1169.

