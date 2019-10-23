Michael L. Strasser, age 74, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in the Emergency Room of Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

Mike was born Feb. 26, 1945, in Lorain, to Louis and Leone (Mouser) Strasser, both of whom are deceased. He married Eloise M. Wagner on Jan. 6, 1968, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Tiffin, and she passed away Sept. 16, 2017.

He is survived by four children, Teressa (Jonathan) Grega, Howard; Beth (Travis) Rupp, Delaware; Christy (Jarrod) Coburn, Upper Sandusky; Dan (Jackie) Strasser, Delaware; eight grandchildren, Nicholas and Carter Grega; Tiffany Rupp; Caryn, Javen Caroline and Jacen Coburn; and Mason Hague; along with a sister, Janet Barrett, Belpre.

He also was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Huffman.

Mike was a 1963 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School and went on to attend Bowling Green State University.

Through the years he had worked as the manager of several Lawson’s stores, and Bailey’s Cardinal Store in Upper Sandusky. Before he retired, Mike was a regional manager for Sav-a-Stop and worked for Continental Service Solutions, specializing in retail resets.

He was a dedicated member of Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus No. 2050 in Upper Sandusky. Mike served as Grand Knight of the K of C and spearheaded the creation of traditional events for area children during Christmas and Halloween and countless charitable events and parties for the community.

Mike was a former member of the Elks BPOE NO. 83, and social members of the VFW No. 2842, Amvets No. 777, and American Legion Post No. 225 in Upper Sandusky.

Over the years Mike’s hobbies included fishing, coaching little league baseball, studying Wyandot County and Native American History, playing euchre with friends and family and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes. And fishing.

A memorial service for Mike Strasser is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Deacon Kevin Winterstellar officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday with a Knights of Columbus memorial service at 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot Memorial Hospital Foundation: Oncology Department, or a charity of the donor’s choice, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.