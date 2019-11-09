Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Mary Lou Derr, 88, of Carey, died at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, with her sons and daughter by her side.

Born Feb. 24, 1931, in Cleveland, she was a daughter of the late Cleadus and Mildred E. (Smith) Stainbrook.

Mary Lou married Vincent N. Derr on Sept. 2, 1950, at The Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation Church in Carey by Fr. Ambrose Finnegan. Vince preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2006.

Surviving are six children, John (Amy) Derr, Carey; Jeanne (David) Beck, Wharton; Kenneth (Cora) Derr, Wharton; Lawrence (Karen) Derr, Carey; Dennis (Lori) Derr, Carey; and Tony (Kim) Derr, Carey; 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are daughters, Lou Ann and Rebecca Derr; a sister, Barbara Byrd; and two great-grandchildren, Gavin Derr and Halli Wolf; and special friend, Jim Myers.

Mary Lou was a 1949 graduate of Fostoria High School. She was a homemaker and assisted her husband on the family farm.

She was a member of the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation. She was also a member of the Catholic Ladies of Columbus, Third Order of the Franciscans and Rosary Altar Society. She was the organist at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salem Township for 35 years, where she also served as a eucharistic minister. She was a member of the Wharton Park Board for many years.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. A Rosary service is at 8 p.m. Sunday. A Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation with the Rev. Xavier Goulet officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, Dorcas Carey Library or the Franciscan Mission Association and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

