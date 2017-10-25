Home Obituaries Mary Craft

Mary Craft

Posted on October 25, 2017
Mary J. Craft of Bucyrus died at 12:07 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Eden Springs Health Care Center, Green Springs. She was 62.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow the service at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mary J. Craft Memorial Fund and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

