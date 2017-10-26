Martha Yost

Martha Rose Yost, age 87, formerly of Upper Sandusky and more recently of Swanton, died at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee, at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Burial will follow in North Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation is 12-1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view a life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

