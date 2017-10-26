Martha Yost Posted on October 26, 2017 0 0 6 Martha Yostage 87, formerly of Upper Sandusky Martha Rose Yost, age 87, formerly of Upper Sandusky and more recently of Swanton, died at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee, at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Burial will follow in North Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation is 12-1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view a life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription