Martha Yost

Posted on October 26, 2017
age 87, formerly of Upper Sandusky

Martha Rose Yost, age 87, formerly of Upper Sandusky and more recently of Swanton, died at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee, at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Burial will follow in North Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation is 12-1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view a life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

