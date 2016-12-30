Marie E. Widman, of Upper Sandusky, died at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at Fairhaven Community.

She was 91.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home with the Rev. Diana Seaman officiating.

Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or an organization of the donor’s choice in care of Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.