Margaret A. Fillmore Posted on September 21, 2020

SYCAMORE — Margaret A. Fillmore, age 95 of Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky, died at 8:57 p.m. Thursday, Sept.17, 2020, at Fairhaven Community.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fairhaven Community Spiritual Care Fund, in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.