Posted on March 18, 2019
Loretta Adams Murphy
Loretta Adams Murphy

MARION — Loretta Adams Murphy, age 90, of Marion, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 16, 2019, after a brief illness.

Services celebrating Loretta’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crosswood United Methodist Church with Pastors Jennifer Bass and Kathy Herr officiating.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crosswood United Methodist Church Quilt Ministry or Meeker United Methodist Church.

