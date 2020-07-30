Home Obituaries Linda S. Scott

Linda S. Scott

Posted on July 30, 2020
0
Linda S. Scott, of Upper Sandusky, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital. She was 72.

A  graveside service is 10 a.m. Aug. 7, 2020, in Hueston Cemetery, with the Rev. James Stauffer officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

