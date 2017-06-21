Larry A. Moll, age 65, passed away Monday, June 19, 2017 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital surrounded by loved ones.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Larry A. Moll will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2017 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Ray LaSalle officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard immediately following the service at the funeral home. Visitation will be held Friday, June 23, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Following services there will be a luncheon in the banquet room at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Larry Moll Memorial Fund and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

