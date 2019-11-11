Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Kevin E. Ratliff, of Vanlue, died at 12:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his residence. He was 65.

Born Sept. 21, 1954, in Upper Sandusky, he was a son of the late Eulis and Winona “Ossie” (Spradlin) Ratliff. He married Jill Naeyaert on March 10, 1978, and they later divorced.

Surviving is a daughter, Lauren (Matt) Clark, Vanlue; a granddaughter; two brothers, Cary L. Ratliff, Deerfield Beach, Florida; and Galen (Kim) Ratliff, Vanlue; two nieces and two great nephews.

Ratliff was a 1972 graduate of Vanlue High School and was an inductee into the high school sport hall of fame.

He worked at Whirlpool Corporation in Findlay for over 30 years.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. William Schultz officiating. Burial is at Zion Bloom Cemetery near Vanlue.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Vanlue Community Organization and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH, 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.