Kenneth Miller

Kenneth A. Miller, age 76, of Upper Sandusky, died at 5:27 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

A private graveside will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kirby. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. with a memorial service at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Arnold officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospital or an organization of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

