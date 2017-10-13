Kenneth Kin Sr.

Kenneth D. Kin Sr., age 79, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 4:38 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

A Funeral Mass for Kenneth D. Kin Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Transfiguration of the Lord Church with Father Antony Varghese Vattaparambil, OFM, Conv. officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitations will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, where a Rosary Service will begin at 7:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or the American Cancer Society, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

